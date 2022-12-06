AD
Rev Rock Report

Enter scammers: Metallica warns of “the ugly side of social media” amid new album announcement

todayDecember 6, 2022

Gotham/Getty Images

Following Metallica‘s surprise announcement of their new album 72 Seasons last week, it seems some not-so nice people are trying to take advantage of excited metalheads.

In a Facebook post, the metal legends warn of “the ugly side of social media” including “YouTube channels and live streams, as well as websites, claiming to offer Metallica Crypto giveaways in conjunction with last week’s announcement.”

“Let’s be as clear as possible. These are scams,” Metallica writes. “They’re being streamed on fake YouTube channels posing to be ours and all pointing to websites that we do not run.”

“Please remember — all of our official social media channels are verified,” the band adds. “Always look for official verification before believing something wild and crazy to be true. We thank all of you who have been vigilant in reporting these live streams to YouTube and to us…please don’t let up!”

72 Seasons, the follow-up to 2016’s Hardwired…to Self-Destruct, will be released April 14. It includes the lead single “Lux Æterna.”

Metallica will support ﻿72 Seasons﻿ on a massive world tour in 2023 and 2024, which will feature multiple shows in each city featuring completely different set lists.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

