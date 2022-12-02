Family members, including a 4-year-old, found dead in Illinois home

ABC News

(BUFFALO GROVE, Ill.) — Five people, including two children, were found dead in an Illinois home in what police say was a domestic-related incident.

Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek identified the victims as 4-year-old Ameila Kislak; 6-year-old Vivian Kisliak; 36-year-old Vera Kisliak; 39-year-old Andre Kisliak; and 67-year-old Lilia Kisliak.

Police also found one animal dead, according to Brian Budds, Buffalo Grove’s police chief.

Banek said her office completed autopsies on four of the victims. All appeared to have died of sharp force injuries, she said.

Police said they were dispatched to a single-family residence in Buffalo Grove on Wednesday to conduct a well-being check on an adult female. They were unable to make contact with anyone in the home and entered the home by force, officials said. Upon entry, officers conducted a sweep inside the home and found five people dead.

The well-being check was called in by a coworker of a female resident, according to Budds.

Budds said there is no threat to the public.

The Lake County Major Crime Task Force is also assisting with the ongoing investigation.