AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Family members, including a 4-year-old, found dead in Illinois home

todayDecember 2, 2022

Background
share close
AD
ABC News

(BUFFALO GROVE, Ill.) — Five people, including two children, were found dead in an Illinois home in what police say was a domestic-related incident.

Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek identified the victims as 4-year-old Ameila Kislak; 6-year-old Vivian Kisliak; 36-year-old Vera Kisliak; 39-year-old Andre Kisliak; and 67-year-old Lilia Kisliak.

Police also found one animal dead, according to Brian Budds, Buffalo Grove’s police chief.

Banek said her office completed autopsies on four of the victims. All appeared to have died of sharp force injuries, she said.

Police said they were dispatched to a single-family residence in Buffalo Grove on Wednesday to conduct a well-being check on an adult female. They were unable to make contact with anyone in the home and entered the home by force, officials said. Upon entry, officers conducted a sweep inside the home and found five people dead.

The well-being check was called in by a coworker of a female resident, according to Budds.

Budds said there is no threat to the public.

The Lake County Major Crime Task Force is also assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

police-seek-to-arrest-former-nfl-wide-receiver-antonio-brown-for-domestic-battery
insert_link

Sports News

Police seek to arrest former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown for domestic battery

(TAMPA, Fla.) -- An arrest warrant has been issued in Florida for former NFL star Antonio Brown in connection with a domestic violence incident earlier this week. Brown, who is not yet in custody, allegedly got into a verbal argument with a woman and threw a shoe at her on Nov. 28, according to the Tampa Police Department. The troubled former wide receiver also "attempted to evict" the woman and […]

todayDecember 1, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%