National News

FBI posts reward after abortion-related vandalism to historic Ebenezer Baptist Church

todayDecember 30, 2022

Background
FBI/Atlanta

(ATLANTA) — The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information on 10 people wanted in connection with vandalizing the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church Heritage Sanctuary in Atlanta.

The bureau’s Atlanta field office said a member or members of the group vandalized the church on July 3 by spray painting “if abortions aren’t safe neither are you” on the side of the church.

The vandalism happened days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade, which offered a constitutional right to an abortion.

In surveillance video obtained by the FBI, the group, dressed in all black, can be seen walking away from the church and headed toward the Memorial Rose Garden.

Minutes later, the group can be seen leaving the area, no longer wearing black and then separating into two groups, the FBI said.

The National Park Service describes Ebenezer Baptist Church Heritage Sanctuary as the “spiritual home” of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

King was a co-pastor of the church alongside his father until his assassination in 1968.

Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is the senior pastor of the church.

Written by: ABC News

