National News

Flights canceled across US as winter storms hit: Latest weather forecast

todayDecember 12, 2022

ABC News

(NEW YORK) — At least 137 flights were canceled across the country on Monday as winter storms wreaked havoc on roadways.

Up to 6 inches of snow hit near Hartford, Connecticut, and Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Up to 9 inches of snow slammed western Massachusetts and upstate New York.

In the west, a weekend storm dropped up to 5 feet of snow in California’s Sierra Nevada mountain range.

That West Coast storm is now moving east and is forecast to bring blizzard conditions from Montana to Colorado.

The Heartland will first get hit with freezing rain and strong winds Monday night from Nebraska to South Dakota. That’ll transition to snow early Tuesday.

Snowfall totals in the Northern Plains could reach 1 to 2 feet this week.

The region should also brace for 55 mph winds and extreme cold. In parts of western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming, brutal wind chills as low as 20 degrees below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, Texas to Nebraska should prepare for damaging winds, tornadoes and hail beginning Monday night.

On Tuesday, storms will hit the south from Texas to Oklahoma to Mississippi.

On Wednesday, the storm will be centered over the Gulf states, from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle. By Thursday, Georgia and the Florida Peninsula could see strong storms.

Also on Thursday, the storm will push into the Northeast, bringing snow to Pennsylvania, upstate New York and New England. More than six inches of snow is possible Thursday and Friday.

ABC News’ Kenton Gewecke and Sam Sweeney contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

