AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Florida man bitten in arm by alligator while washing hands in a pond

todayDecember 15, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Andre Pinto/Getty Images

(SUN CITY HILTON HEAD, Fla.) — A Florida man was bitten in the arm by an alligator Thursday while washing his hands in a pond, according to the City of Sanibel.

Fortunately, the man was able to break free from the alligator and call 911. People on the scene of the attack applied a tourniquet until EMS workers arrived, officials said in a statement.

He sustained a serious injury on his right arm and was transported to the hospital for treatment, according to officials.

Florida Fish and Wildlife along with the Florida State trapper are actively attempting to capture the alligator at the pond.

There have been several alligator attacks nationwide this year that have killed or injured victims.

In August, an 88-year-old woman was killed in an apparent attack in South Carolina by a 9-foot, 8-inch male alligator when she was gardening near a pond in Sun City Hilton Head, an adult-only community, and slipped in, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Natural Resources.

Another elderly woman was killed in July after she fell into a pond along a Florida golf course and was attacked by two alligators, authorities said.

A man in Florida was also killed in a suspected alligator attack when he was likely looking for Frisbees in a lake, according to the Largo Police Department.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

harvard-names-claudine-gay-as-first-black-president-in-nearly-400-year-history
insert_link

National News

Harvard names Claudine Gay as first Black president in nearly 400-year history

(CAMBRIDGE, Mass.) -- Claudine Gay will be the first person of color and second woman in Harvard University's 386-year history to serve as president. The social scientist will transition from her role as the Edgerley Family dean of Harvard's Faculty of Arts and Sciences to succeed current university president Larry Bacow in July. "I'm absolutely humbled by the confidence that the governing board has placed in me. I'm also incredibly […]

todayDecember 15, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%