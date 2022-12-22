AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Florida zookeeper injured after bear escapes enclosure

todayDecember 22, 2022

Background
share close
AD

(JACKSONVILLE, Fla.) — A bear at a Florida zoo was shot and killed after it escaped its enclosure and injured a zookeeper, zoo officials said.

The incident occurred around 5:10 p.m. Wednesday at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, shortly after the zoo had closed for the day.

The animal, one of two North American black bears at the zoo, managed to escape its exhibit in an area not accessible to the public and “engaged” with the zookeeper, according to Jacksonville Zoo spokesperson Kelly Rouillard.

A nearby staffer heard a cry for help and made an emergency radio call to the zoo’s legal weapons team, which “arrived within seconds” and fatally shot the bear, Rouillard said.

The zookeeper was transported to a local hospital with apparently non-life-threatening injuries, Rouillard said. Anyone still at the zoo was asked to move to its administrative buildings, she said.

The zoo is investigating how the bear — a 5-year-old male named Johnny that had been at the facility since 2017 — escaped its enclosure. The Association of Zoos and Aquariums will also be involved in the investigation, Rouillard said.

“A thorough investigation will be completed and any recommendations or anything further that we need to do … we will institute those steps immediately,” Rouillard told reporters Wednesday evening.

The details of what happened and the extent of the zookeeper’s injuries were not immediately available in the wake of the incident.

The zoo said in a statement the loss of an animal is “profoundly painful,” and Rouillard said they are heartbroken over the incident.

It is “standard operating procedure” to deploy lethal force in this type of situation, Rouillard said.

“With a bear of that size, the first thing is we’re protecting a human’s life,” she said. “Tranquilizer wouldn’t have been effective.”

The investigation will be conducted in the coming days and weeks, the zoo said.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

target-recalls-children’s-weighted-blankets-after-2-kids-died
insert_link

Business News

Target recalls children’s weighted blankets after 2 kids died

Consumer Product Safety Commission (NEW YORK) -- Target is telling customers to stop using some weighted children's blankets that were sold in its stores and online after four incidents where children became entrapped, two of which resulted in deaths, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday. A 4-year-old girl and a 6-year-old girl reportedly became entrapped in the cover of Pillowfort Weighted Blankets and died due to asphyxia at […]

todayDecember 22, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%