For those about to read: AC/DC book coming to mark band’s 50th anniversary in 2023

Martin Philbey/Redferns

AC/DC will celebrate their 50th anniversary in 2023, and in honor of the occasion, an officially licensed book on the band is on its way.

AC/DC: 50 Years Of High Voltage Rock ‘N’ Roll will arrive at some point next year from Rufus Publications. Right now there’s only a teaser video for the book, so it’s not clear if it’ll be a band biography, a photo collection or both. The company describes it only as “something very special.”

AC/DC was formed in November 1973 by Malcom and Angus Young, bass player Larry Van Kriedt, singer Dave Evans and drummer Collin Burgess. In 1974, Bon Scott replaced Evans as vocalist and they released their first album, High Voltage. The band’s big U.S. breakthrough didn’t come until 1980’s Back In Black, released with new singer Brian Johnson following Scott’s death, became their all-time best-selling album.

AC/DC’s most recent album, 2020’s Power Up, hit number one on the Billboard 200 album chart and earned the band three Grammys.