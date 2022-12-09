AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

For those about to read: AC/DC book coming to mark band’s 50th anniversary in 2023

todayDecember 9, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Martin Philbey/Redferns

AC/DC will celebrate their 50th anniversary in 2023, and in honor of the occasion, an officially licensed book on the band is on its way.

AC/DC: 50 Years Of High Voltage Rock ‘N’ Roll will arrive at some point next year from Rufus Publications. Right now there’s only a teaser video for the book, so it’s not clear if it’ll be a band biography, a photo collection or both. The company describes it only as “something very special.”

AC/DC was formed in November 1973 by Malcom and Angus Young, bass player Larry Van Kriedt, singer Dave Evans and drummer Collin Burgess. In 1974, Bon Scott replaced Evans as vocalist and they released their first album, High Voltage. The band’s big U.S. breakthrough didn’t come until 1980’s Back In Black, released with new singer Brian Johnson following Scott’s death, became their all-time best-selling album.

AC/DC’s most recent album, 2020’s Power Up, hit number one on the Billboard 200 album chart and earned the band three Grammys.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

new-music-friday:-alanis-morissette,-meghan-trainor,-pentatonix,-camila-cabello,-sam-smith-and-more
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

New Music Friday: Alanis Morissette, Meghan Trainor, Pentatonix, Camila Cabello, Sam Smith and more

It's Friday! Let's see who's out with new tunes ... Alanis Morissette released her holiday cover of "Little Drummer Boy," which runs just under three minutes. Meghan Trainor released the a capella version of "Made You Look," which features Scott Hoying of Pentatonix, Sri, and TikTokers Chris Olsen and Elyse Myers. Speaking of Pentatonix, they teamed up with Andrea Bocelli and his children Matteo and Virginia for an a capella cover of "Do You Hear What I Hear?" The collaboration is featured on Bocelli's A Family Christmas album. Camila […]

todayDecember 9, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%