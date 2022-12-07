AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

‘Forbes’﻿ lists Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé among the World’s 100 Most Powerful Women

todayDecember 7, 2022

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé are juggernauts in the music industry, but Forbes says they are more powerful than that. All three have made the World’s 100 Most Powerful Women list.

Rihanna leads the trio in 73rd place, with her Fenty Beauty cosmetics line boosting her net worth to a whopping $1.4 billion. The outlet notes that in 2020, Fenty generated $550 million in revenue. Similarly, her Savage x Fenty lingerie line surpassed $1 billion in valuation last year. Rihanna is also 21st on Forbes‘ list of America’s Self-Made Women.

Coming in 79th place is Taylor, with the outlet saluting her recent accolade of being the first and only artist to occupy Billboard‘s entire top 10 on its Hot 100 songs chart after she released her Midnights album. The outlet also made note of Taylor’s Eras Tour wreaking havoc on Ticketmaster, which “[prompted] members of Congress to question the company’s hold on concert sales.” She also finished in 48th place on Forbes‘ Self-Made Women roundup.

Bey comes in right after Taylor on this year’s list, with Forbes hailing the nine Grammy nominations she earned this year, which brings her lifetime total to 88 nods. That makes her the most nominated female artist in Grammy history. She is also in 61st place on Forbes‘ America’s Self-Made Women list.

Forbes estimates Taylor’s net worth to be $550 million and Bey’s net worth to be $450 million.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

nashville-notes:-reba-mcentire’s-superstar-episode,-ashley-mcbryde’s-late-night-stop-+-more
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Reba McEntire’s Superstar episode, Ashley McBryde’s late-night stop + more

Tune into ABC on Thursday to watch the latest installment of ABC News’ Superstar series, spotlighting Reba McEntire. The show will trace Reba’s career from her childhood in Oklahoma to her status as one of the biggest country stars today. Superstar airs at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. In case you missed it, Ashley McBryde brought Brothers Osborne’s John Osborne to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday night for a […]

todayDecember 7, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%