Four dead in apparent murder-suicide at home in Louisville, Kentucky: Police

(LOUISVILLE, Ky.) — Four people, including two juveniles, were found dead in a Kentucky home in an apparent murder-suicide, police said.

Louisville officers responded around 8:45 a.m. local time Saturday to a call of a shooting “with multiple victims” at the home on the 4500 block of East Pages Lane, the Louisville Police Department said.

A man, woman and two juvenile females were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside the home, police said.

“Upon further investigation, it appears the adult male shot the adult female and the two juvenile females and then himself,” police said.

The victims and the shooter were related, according to police.

No further information has been released at this time.

The incident is under investigation by the police department’s homicide division.