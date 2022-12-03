AD
National News

Four dead in apparent murder-suicide at home in Louisville, Kentucky: Police

todayDecember 3, 2022

Background
avid_creative/Getty Images/STOCK

(LOUISVILLE, Ky.) — Four people, including two juveniles, were found dead in a Kentucky home in an apparent murder-suicide, police said.

Louisville officers responded around 8:45 a.m. local time Saturday to a call of a shooting “with multiple victims” at the home on the 4500 block of East Pages Lane, the Louisville Police Department said.

A man, woman and two juvenile females were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside the home, police said.

“Upon further investigation, it appears the adult male shot the adult female and the two juvenile females and then himself,” police said.

The victims and the shooter were related, according to police.

No further information has been released at this time.

The incident is under investigation by the police department’s homicide division.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Previous post

National News

Body of 7-year-old abducted by FedEx driver found, suspect charged with murder

(BOYD, Texas) -- A FedEx driver confessed to abducting and killing 7-year-old Athena Strand after he delivered a package to her family's home, Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said at a press conference Friday night. Police found Strand's body southeast of Boyd, Texas. Digital evidence and interviews lead investigators to believe that Strand died within an hour of her abduction, according to Akin. The driver, 31-year-old Taner Lynn Horner, is in […]

todayDecember 3, 2022

