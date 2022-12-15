AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Four people impersonate FBI agents in tactical gear during DC armed home robbery

todayDecember 15, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Four individuals posing as FBI agents robbed a home in D.C. on Wednesday during an early morning incident, the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed and is actively investigating.

Police said the four suspects entered a home with flashlights and tactical gear, and allegedly used a crowbar to force the front door open. During the armed robbery, the individuals falsely claimed they were FBI agents.

Five individuals were present in the home during the early morning robbery, and two victims of the non-federal raid “were able to flee the residence and contact law enforcement,” the police report read. The robbers stole a $12,000 Rolex watch, a 2017 Audi Q3, $3,300 in cash, two iPhone 11s and two safes, according to the official police incident report.

“The suspects fled the residence in a silver Audi with unknown tags. This case remains under active investigation,” D.C. Police told ABC News.

ABC News requested comment from the FBI, which referred this case to D.C. Police.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

police-officer-aaron-dean-found-guilty-of-manslaughter-in-killing-of-atatiana-jefferson
insert_link

National News

Police officer Aaron Dean found guilty of manslaughter in killing of Atatiana Jefferson

(FORT WORTH, Texas) -- A jury has found former police officer Aaron Dean guilty of manslaughter in the death of Atatiana Jefferson, a 28-year-old Black woman who was fatally shot in her Fort Worth, Texas, home in 2019. The jury considered both a murder charge and a lesser charge of manslaughter during its deliberations, according to Judge George Gallagher. Manslaughter is a second-degree felony according to Texas penal code. It's […]

todayDecember 15, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%