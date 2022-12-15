Four people impersonate FBI agents in tactical gear during DC armed home robbery

Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Four individuals posing as FBI agents robbed a home in D.C. on Wednesday during an early morning incident, the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed and is actively investigating.

Police said the four suspects entered a home with flashlights and tactical gear, and allegedly used a crowbar to force the front door open. During the armed robbery, the individuals falsely claimed they were FBI agents.

Five individuals were present in the home during the early morning robbery, and two victims of the non-federal raid “were able to flee the residence and contact law enforcement,” the police report read. The robbers stole a $12,000 Rolex watch, a 2017 Audi Q3, $3,300 in cash, two iPhone 11s and two safes, according to the official police incident report.

“The suspects fled the residence in a silver Audi with unknown tags. This case remains under active investigation,” D.C. Police told ABC News.

ABC News requested comment from the FBI, which referred this case to D.C. Police.