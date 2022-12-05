Gabourey Sidibe reveals she got married over a year ago

WABC

Fans of Gabourey Sidibe may have been waiting for an update about a forthcoming wedding, but it turns out she’s already married.

The actress spilled the beans to Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on Live with Kelly and Ryan Monday after being asked about her and husband Brandon Frankel‘s plans for the nuptials.

“The thing about weddings is I don’t like them,” Sidibe replied. “Here’s an example of how much I don’t like them: I’m actually married. We got married over a year ago.”

Sidibe and Frankel announced their engagement in 2020; they got married about four months after the proposal, news the actress first revealed during her Ripa and Seacrest appearance.

“I really don’t like weddings,” continued Sidibe, explaining that her aversion to weddings stems from her wedding-singer mother. Despite that, she’ll soon give in to fulfill her mother-in-law’s desire to attend an official ceremony.

In the meantime, Frankel is just relieved that he “can finally tell the world” about being married.

“SURPRISE! I can finally call her my WIFE publicly! Since @gabby3shabby finally spilled the beans today on Live with Kelly and Ryan- we’ve been MARRIED since March ’21!” he wrote. “So thankful to have found my forever person, my partner-in-crime, and the love of my life.”

“Every day is the best day with you. Nobody I would rather raise cats with and be in bed by a smooth 8pm with. Love you forever,” he went on, to which Sidibe commented, “You can finally wear your ring!”