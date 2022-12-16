AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Garth Brooks to headline the Mack, Jack & McConaughey 2023 gala for charity

todayDecember 16, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Garth Brooks is putting a headlining event for a charitable cause on the books for 2023.

The global superstar will be next year’s headliner for the Mack, Jack & McConaughey gala, an annual two-day event that raises funds for the charity’s mission of empowering children. The organization is a partnership between actor Matthew McConaughey, artist and songwriter Jack Ingram and legendary college football coach Mack Brown.

CureDuchenne, Dell Children’s Medical Center, HeartGift, just keep livin Foundation and The Rise School of Austin are this year’s beneficiaries. Their missions range from curing Duchenne muscular dystrophy to helping children of all learning styles and developmental backgrounds succeed at school.

The Mack, Jack & McConaughey fundraiser features a golf tournament, a fashion show and special in-the-round-style singer-songwriter show called Jack & Friends. The centerpiece of the event is the gala, which includes a red carpet, auction and, of course, a headlining performance from Garth.

The 2023 event will be held April 27-28 in Austin, Texas.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

megadeth-premieres-video-for-﻿’the-sick,-the-dying…and-the-dead!’﻿-track-“killing-time”
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Megadeth premieres video for ﻿’The Sick, the Dying…and the Dead!’﻿ track “Killing Time”

UMe Megadeth has premiered the video for "Killing Time," a track off the band's new album, The Sick, the Dying...and the Dead! The clip is the fifth chapter in Dave Mustaine and company's ongoing video saga, which tells the origin story of Megadeth's Vic Rattlehead mascot, who apparently is a pretty good sword fighter. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube. Previous installments in the series are accompanied by […]

todayDecember 16, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%