Buck Country Music News

“Giddy Up”: Shania Twain teases the release of the next song off her ‘Queen of Me’ album

todayDecember 21, 2022

Background
ABC/Art Streiber

Shania Twain’s new album, Queen of Me, comes out in early February — but fans won’t have to wait that long to hear new music.

The singer just shared that “Giddy Up,” a new song off the project, will be available to listen to just after the new year. In a social media post, Shania rocks a bedazzled cowboy hat for the occasion, with the title of the song spelled out in jewels across the brim.

“I am here with some news that will put a spring in your step, a bounce in your heart … some up in your giddy!” she writes.

“I’m super excited for you all to hear this one,” the singer adds, saying, “it’s all about letting loose and doing the things that make you giddy!”

That message of self-confidence is a theme in Queen of Me. The song’s lead single, “Waking Up Dreaming,” is also a celebration of learning to love who you are.

In fact, Shania posed topless for the cover art of “Waking Up Dreaming,” a move that she told People was all about underscoring the comfort she feels in her own skin, especially as she ages.

“I am not regressing. I am embracing my body as it changes, as I should have from my childhood to my teens, as I should be from my taut, 20s and 30-year-old self, to my menopausal body,” says the singer, who is 57. “I’m not going to be shy about it. I want to be courageous about it, and I want to share that courage in the artwork that I am directing.”

“Giddy Up” will arrive on January 5.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

