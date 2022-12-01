Glass Animals, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Adele top year-end ‘Billboard’ charts

AD

After its record-setting journey to number one, Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” is the number-one Hot 100 song of 2022, according to Billboard‘s year-end chart roundup.

The British band’s song took 59 weeks to reach the top of the chart, setting the record for the longest climb in Hot 100 history. The song also topped the publication’s alternative, pop and adult radio airplay charts and was a smash on TikTok.

“Heat Waves,” which also tops Billboard‘s year-end streaming chart, is the first year-end Hot 100 number-one by a group since The Black Eyed Peas‘ “Boom Boom Pow” in 2009, and the first by a British group since The Police‘s “Every Breath You Take” in 1983.

Among the songs that made the year-end Hot 100 top 10 are Harry Styles‘ “As It Was,” The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber‘s “Stay,” Adele‘s “Easy on Me,” Ed Sheeran‘s “Shivers,” Justin Bieber’s “Ghost” and Elton John and Dua Lipa‘s “Cold Heart.”

Taylor Swift is the Top Female Artist of the Year — a list that also includes Adele, Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo.

Ed Sheeran is Billboard‘s Top Adult Contemporary Artist of 2022, followed by Adele, Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Elton John and Harry Styles.

Adele’s “Easy On Me” is Billboard‘s Top Adult Contemporary Song of 2022, followed by “Cold Heart,” Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” and “Shivers,” LAROI and Justin’s “Stay,” Justin’s “Ghost,” The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears,” Harry’s “As It Was,” Dua’s “Levitating,” and “Heat Waves.”

Billboard’s top songs and artists of the year are based on sales, airplay and streaming during the weeks that an artist or a song appeared on one of its charts between November 20, 2021 and November 12, 2022.