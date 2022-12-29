AD
Rev Rock Report

Gov’t Mule postpones New Year’s Eve run due to “medical emergency”

todayDecember 29, 2022

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Gov’t Mule fans are going to have to make some new New Year’s Eve plans. The band was supposed to kick off a run of shows in Philadelphia Thursday, but just announced the entire schedule has been postponed due to a “medical emergency.”

“After waiting for so long, we were excited to be together and finally make these shows happen, the last thing we wanted or expected was to have to postpone again, but it was an unavoidable situation,” the band shared on Instagram. “Please keep holding on to those tickets, and we’ll update you soon with more info. Wishing you all a safe and happy holiday.” 

The Black ‘N’ Blue New Year’s Eve run was supposed to launch Thursday at the Met in Philadelphia, followed by shows Friday and Saturday at the Beacon Theater in New York. These shows have already been postponed twice. They were originally supposed to happen the end of December 2021 and then were rescheduled to April, but were then postponed again.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

