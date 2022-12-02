AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Green Day shares live “Nice Guys Finish Last” recording from upcoming ﻿’Nimrod’﻿ reissue

todayDecember 2, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Reprise Records

Green Day has unearthed a live version of the song “Nice Guys Finish Last” for their upcoming 25th anniversary Nimrod reissue.

The performance was recorded at the Electric Factory venue in Philadelphia in November 1997, just a month after Nimrod was first released. The entire Electric Factory set is included on the Nimrod reissue, which arrives January 27.

You can listen to the live “Nice Guys Finish Last” now via digital outlets.

The reissue also includes two previously unreleased songs — “You Irritate Me” and “Tre Polka” — and a cover of Elvis Costello‘s “Alison,” as well as a host of demo recordings.

The original Nimrod spawned the singles “Hitchin’ a Ride” and “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” and has been certified double-Platinum by the RIAA.

Meanwhile, Green Day recently confirmed they’ve been working on a new album, the follow-up to 2020’s Father of All…

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity) ﻿﻿

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

carnival-cruise-passenger-who-went-overboard-was-‘dead-set’-on-surviving
insert_link

National News

Carnival cruise passenger who went overboard was ‘dead set’ on surviving

(LA FAYETTE, Ala.) -- James Michael Grimes is speaking out for the first time in an exclusive interview with ABC News after going overboard on a Carnival cruise ship after being missing for almost 20 hours. The 28-year-old man said he was determined to make it out of the Gulf of Mexico alive, calling it the experience of a lifetime. Grimes said he treaded water for nearly 20 hours after […]

todayDecember 2, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%