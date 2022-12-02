AD
Rev Rock Report

Guns N’ Roses fan alleges she was injured by Axl Rose’s thrown microphone

todayDecember 2, 2022

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach

A Guns N’ Roses fan who attended the band’s concert in Adelaide, Australia, earlier this week claims that she was injured when frontman Axl Rose threw his microphone into the crowd.

Rebecca Howe tells Australian Broadcasting Corporation that the mic hit her in the face after Rose tossed it following a performance of “Paradise City.” She also provides a photo showing bruises under her eyes and across the bridge of her nose.

In talking about the alleged incident, Howe wants to spread a “warning” to any other GN’R fans planning to attend a show.

“If Axl sings ‘Paradise City’ get ready to duck for cover,” Howe says, adding that her “intentions were not to gain anything” in speaking up.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation has reached out to GN’R’s rep for comment.

Apparently, microphone-related injuries in Australia are something of a thing for Guns N’ Roses. A man was hit in the mouth with Axl’s mic during a 2013 show in Perth.

Guns N’ Roses will conclude their current tour of Australia and New Zealand on December 10.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

