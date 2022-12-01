Guns N’ Roses to headline London’s Hyde Park next summer

Gary Miller/Getty Images

Guns N’ Roses is going London calling next year.

The “Welcome to the Jungle” rockers will headline the English capital’s historic Hyde Park on June 30. A full lineup of supporting artists will be announced at a later date.

Tickets go on sale next Wednesday, December 7. Members of GN’R’s Nightrain fan club will have access to presale tickets beginning Monday, December 5. For all ticket info, visit GunsNRoses.com.

GN’R just played London last summer and was joined by country star Carrie Underwood for performances of “Sweet Child o’ Mine” and “Paradise City.”

The Hyde Park date marks the first announced Guns N’ Roses show of 2023. The group will close out 2022 with a show in New Zealand on December 10.