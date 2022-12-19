AD
Mike FM Music News

Gwen Stefani teases whether No Doubt will reunite in 2023, reveals her strangest holiday tradition

todayDecember 19, 2022

Gwen Stefani hinted she has a big 2023 in store, and plans might include a reunion with her old band, No Doubt.

Speaking to WSJ. Magazine, the singer was asked, “What are the odds of a No Doubt reunion?” She responded, “What are the odds of anything?”

She touched on the demand for ’90s nostalgia, which other music acts have taken advantage of. She referenced the successful ﻿Blink-182 ﻿reunion, saying, “[They] did an eight-month tour that sold out in like five minutes.”

Naturally, fans are curious if No Doubt will do the same, to which Gwen said, “Anything can happen.” But she noted the band hasn’t “talked about doing anything,” adding, “I have no idea what’s going to happen.”

No Doubt first went on hiatus when Stefani’s solo career took off in 2004. They reunited in 2009 and recorded a new album, 2012’s Push and Shove, but went back on hiatus in 2013.

Elsewhere in the interview, Gwen revealed what she and husband ﻿Blake Shelton﻿ have done with all the tabloids that’ve featured them on their covers. “When we built our house last year in Oklahoma, one of the bathrooms going out to the pool is every single tabloid cover, made into wallpaper,” she said. “You go in there and you’re like, ‘Oh my God.’ It’s pretty funny.”

Gwen admitted there is one magazine cover she has yet to immortalize with a frame — Blake’s “Sexiest Man Alive” cover. People magazine crowned the country crooner in 2017.

Speaking of Blake, the singer shared a holiday tradition she looks forward to each year thanks to him, which is a “timpano dome.”

Gwen explained it’s “like a lasagna within a pizza … You can put anything in it.” She said it’s been a household tradition since they met. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

