Harry Chapin’s 80th marked with worldwide screening of doc featuring Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel and more

December 7 will mark what would have been the late Harry Chapin‘s 80th birthday, and that milestone is being celebrated with a worldwide screening of a star-studded documentary about the singer, songwriter and activist.

The 2020 documentary, called Harry Chapin: When In Doubt, Do Something, will be shown in movie theaters around the world on December 7 at 8 p.m. local time, with all ticket proceeds going to The Harry Chapin Foundation, Long Island Cares and WhyHunger, the nonprofit organization that Chapin co-founded.

The documentary features interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, Graham Nash, Pat Benatar, Chicago‘s Robert Lamm, Sir Bob Geldof, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels of Run-DMC and the late artists Pete Seeger, Richie Havens and Harry Belafonte. It focuses on Chapin’s impact on the world, not only through his hits like “Taxi” and “Cat’s In the Cradle,” but also through his tireless work in ending world hunger.

In addition to the documentary, the screening will include 15 minutes of never-before-seen live footage from a recent Chapin Family concert. Some of those same family members will also participate in a live chat that will take place as part of the screening.

Chapin’s son Jason helped produce the documentary and says in a statement, “My family is incredibly excited and grateful for the special event … to celebrate my father’s 80th birthday, 50th anniversary of his first hit ‘Taxi’ and his lasting legacy as a musician and humanitarian. We’re also thrilled that proceeds will benefit three charities that carry on his mission to help end hunger.”

For tickets, visit Kinema.com or ChapinEvent.com.

Chapin was killed in July 1981 in an auto accident en route to a benefit concert on Long Island, New York. He was 38.