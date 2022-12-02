AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Harry Styles pays tribute to Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie in concert

todayDecember 2, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Harry Styles is a massive Fleetwood Mac fan, so it’s no surprise that he paid tribute to the late Christine McVie during his Thursday concert in Chile. The Fleetwood Mac singer and keyboardist died November 30 at age 79.

Fan-recorded footage posted online shows Harry performing McVie’s song “Songbird” on acoustic guitar, backed by a piano. Though the song is a bit higher than his normal vocal range, he gets through it, and then blows a kiss up to heaven, saying, “Thank you Christine.”

“Songbird,” from Fleetwood Mac’s world-conquering Rumours LP, was composed solely by McVie, and its title became her nickname. It was frequently a showcase for McVie during Fleetwood Mac’s live shows.

Harry’s music, especially on his self-titled debut solo album, has been deeply influenced by the band. He and Stevie Nicks are close friends who have performed together onstage, and Styles inducted her into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist in 2019. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

harry-chapin’s-80th-marked-with-worldwide-screening-of-doc-featuring-bruce-springsteen,-billy-joel-and-more
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Harry Chapin’s 80th marked with worldwide screening of doc featuring Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel and more

The Harry Chapin Foundation December 7 will mark what would have been the late Harry Chapin's 80th birthday, and that milestone is being celebrated with a worldwide screening of a star-studded documentary about the singer, songwriter and activist. The 2020 documentary, called Harry Chapin: When In Doubt, Do Something, will be shown in movie theaters around the world on December 7 at 8 p.m. local time, with all ticket proceeds going […]

todayDecember 2, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%