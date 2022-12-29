AD
Harry Styles spent happy Christmas with family, mom reveals in Instagram post

todayDecember 29, 2022

Background
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Thank goodness for Harry Styles‘ mom — otherwise, we wouldn’t have know that the singer happily spent the holidays with his family, and not moping over his split with Olivia Wilde.

On Wednesday, Harry’s mom, Anne Twist, posted a slideshow titled “Christmas 2022.” In addition to some shots of decorations and a table laden with a delicious-looking dinner, she was also nice enough to post a photo of herself posting with a smiling Harry, his sister Gemma and her boyfriend, Michal Mlynowski.

In the pic, Harry’s bundled up in a puffer coat and blue hoodie, wearing sunglasses and a claw clip in his hair.

Appreciative fans expressed their gratitude to Anne in the comments, writing, “Thank you Anne for blessing us with a harry update,” “Thank you for your service,” and “Everybody say ‘thank you Anne!’”

Harry gets back to work starting January 26 with three shows in Inglewood, CA, and then it’s off to Australia, New Zealand and Asia for the next leg of his Love on Tour trek.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

