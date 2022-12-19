AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Harvey Weinstein found guilty of rape in Los Angeles sex assault trial

todayDecember 19, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Etienne Laurent-Pool/Getty Images

A Los Angeles jury has found disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein guilty on three of seven counts, including rape, in his Los Angeles sexual assault trial.

The jury found Weinstein not guilty on one count, and it was hung on three counts.

The jury will return Tuesday to hear arguments on special findings.

Weinstein initially faced 11 counts in the trial, but four charges relating to Jane Doe No. 5, including two counts of forcible rape and two counts of forcible oral copulation, were dropped by the prosecution.

The 70-year-old former movie executive pleaded not guilty and has said all of the encounters were consensual.

The four women all testified during the trial, including Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Siebel Newsom was referred to as Jane Doe No. 4 during the trial, but she has been publicly identified by her lawyer.

The jury took some 40 hours over 10 days to reach their decision.

The trial in Los Angeles came 2 1/2 years after Weinstein was found guilty of similar crimes in New York City, a landmark decision after the so-called #MeToo movement, in which powerful men were exposed for sexual misconduct, began largely around bombshell reports about the Miramax founder’s behavior in The New York Times and The New Yorker in fall 2017.

Weinstein is already serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York for criminal sexual assault and third-degree rape.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

dave-mason-announces-dates-for-his-2023-endangered-species-tour
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Dave Mason announces dates for his 2023 Endangered Species Tour

Al Pereira/Getty Images Dave Mason is spending some more time on the road next year. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just announced dates for his 2023 Endangered Species Tour. “At 76 years of age, I'm still loving performing live concerts,” he shares on Instagram. “I feel grateful for that, and to tell you the truth it surprises the hell out of me. I’ve been doing it for over 60 years and […]

todayDecember 19, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%