AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Hate crimes against sexual orientation increased in 2021: FBI

todayDecember 12, 2022

Background
share close
AD
T.J. Kirkpatrick/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Hate crimes in the United States remained at the same level in 2021 as they were in 2020, the FBI said Monday, even as hate crimes based on a person’s sexual orientation increased.

However, the FBI also said there was a nearly 30% drop in police agencies that reported data in 2021, because of the new way the data was reported to the FBI, making it difficult to meaningfully compare 2021 statistics to years past, an FBI official said on a conference call with reporters.

Some of the agencies that didn’t report data were from bigger city agencies, but the FBI did not say which ones.

The FBI said 64.8% of victims were targeted because of their offenders’ bias against race and ethnicity, 15.6% were targeted because of the offenders’ bias toward their sexual orientation and 13.3% were targeted because of their religion.

“The bias groups of sexual orientation and disability showed increases in reported hate-crime incidents and bias-related incidents of anti-Asian and anti-Native Hawaiian [and] other Pacific Islander also increased in 2021, as well as a number of non-juvenile offenders connected to reported hate crimes,” a senior FBI official told reporters on a conference call Monday.

In total there were more than 8,000 victims of a hate crime, the FBI said, adding 44.2% were for intimidation, 35.9% were simple assault and 18.3% were aggravated assault.

The Justice Department has charged 60 people with hate crimes and secured convictions against 55 people since 2021, a senior DOJ official said.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

janet-jackson-to-launch-together-again-tour-in-2023-with-ludacris
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Janet Jackson to launch Together Again tour in 2023 with Ludacris

Janet Jackson made a special announcement Monday morning: she's heading back out on tour. Dubbed the Together Again tour, Janet also revealed she's tapped rapper Ludacris to join the multidate trek as her special guest. Not only does this mark Janet's first tour in four years, it'll be her ninth overall.  The tour launches Friday, April 14, at the Hard Rock Live Arena in Hollywood, Florida. From there, she will hit up major North American cities, such […]

todayDecember 12, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%