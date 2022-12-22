Hello, Wisconsin! Netflix drops the trailer to the spin-off ‘That ’90s Show’

AD

Nearly the entire cast of That ’70s Show — Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Wilmer Valderrama, Kurtwood Smith, and Deborah Jo Rupp — can be seen in Netflix’s new trailer to the hit show’s spin-off, That ’90s Show.

Everything old is new-ish again: Red and Kitty Forman, played respectively by Smith and Rupp, are still living in the Wisconsin home where they raised Grace’s Eric in the original series, though the recreated set gets a dial-up days upgrade.

Set in the summer of 1995, the pair welcome their granddaughter Leia (Callie Haverda) — the daughter of high school sweethearts Eric and Donna — and welcome a whole new set of “hooligans” into the Formans’ home.

“Don’t feed them, Kitty,” the irritable Red warns. “That’s how it started the first time!”

Kitty also opens her basement to the new misfits, the same place the show’s original characters got high — and thanks to an apparently forgotten Carter-era bag of weed, so do the new kids.

In addition to Red and Kitty, the show’s original cast members will appear throughout the series, excepting Danny Masterson, who played Steven Hyde. The actor’s career was derailed in 2017, when sex assault accusations were leveled against him at the height of the #MeToo movement.

Earlier this month, a mistrial was declared when jurors deadlocked on rape charges against Masterson by three women.

The actor, who maintained his innocence on the two-decade-old accusations, faces 45 years in jail if convicted on all charges. A retrial is scheduled for March 27.

That ’70s Show ran for seven seasons on Fox, ending in 2006. The show was spun-off into the short-lived That ’80s Show, which ran for a single season from January to May 2002.