AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

H&M yanks Justin Bieber merch line after being called out by the singer

todayDecember 21, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Clothing retailer H&M has pulled the plug on its Justin Bieber merchandise line after the singer criticized it on Instagram.

Earlier this week, Justin was made aware of a new merchandise line from the Swedish retailer and publicly condemned its sale.

“I didn’t approve any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M .. all without my permission and approval [shaking my head] I wouldn’t buy it if I were you,” he told fans via his Instagram Story. “The H&M merch they made of me is trash and I didn’t approve it. Don’t buy it.”

The line included hoodies, tees, bags, cellphone covers and charms that featured the singer’s lyrics or his image.

H&M denied wrongdoing to Good Morning America and said in a statement, “As with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures.”

The retailer has since decided to pull the line. A spokesperson told ﻿Rolling Stone ﻿they decided to cancel sales “out of respect for the collaboration and Justin Bieber.” No further information was provided. 

Neither Justin nor his team have reacted to the news.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

dolly-parton-buried-an-unheard-song-in-a-time-capsule-that-won’t-see-the-light-of-day-until-2045
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Dolly Parton buried an unheard song in a time capsule that won’t see the light of day until 2045

Katherine Bomboy/NBC Dolly Parton’s got a brand-new, never-before-heard song on the way — and if you wait around until 2045, you can hear it. During a sit-down on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Dolly explained that the song is part of a time capsule that she created for her theme park, Dollywood. But the country legend admits she sort of regrets including a piece of unreleased music in that box. “I tell you, […]

todayDecember 21, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%