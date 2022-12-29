AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

‘Hopefully I don’t die’: Ice climber recalls 40-foot fall in Utah

todayDecember 29, 2022

Background
share close
AD

(SALT LAKE CITY) — Nursing a broken arm, two cracked vertebrae and wearing a neck brace, ice climber Tim Thompson recounted surviving a 40-foot fall from a towering outcropping in Utah’s Provo Canyon, saying thoughts of his demise raced through his mind during the horrifying plunge.

One day after cheating death, the 29-year-old Thompson sat at his kitchen table thankful to be alive.

“‘Hopefully I don’t die’ was the first thought that went through my mind,” Thompson told ABC affiliate station KTVX-TV in Salt Lake City.

Thompson, a married father of a young child, said he and a friend were climbing the icy “Finger of Fate” outcropping near Bridal Veil Falls northeast of Provo on Monday morning when the episode unfolded.

He said he was near the top when his footing suddenly gave way and the ice screw anchoring him on the steep icy surface broke loose, making the fall even more perilous.

“All the weight on that left foot, all the ice just sheared off the rock,” said Thompson, who has been ice climbing for seven years. “In my mind, I probably would’ve made the same decision again any other time, which was a bit of a startling thing — thinking that you’re totally safe and solid and then having that happen.”

Thompson said he fell onto a snowy ledge, likely saving his life.

His climbing buddy quickly summoned climbers nearby and called the Utah County Search and Rescue team for help. About 50 people in all responded to rescue Thompson.

He was flown safety down the mountain by a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter crew and taken to Utah Valley Hospital in Provo for treatment.

Corey Cluff, a member of Utah County Search and Rescue, said “conditions in the area were deteriorating” due to rising temperatures, making the ice less cohesive and rocks unstable and threatening to fall.

Despite the near-death experience, Thompson said he is not about to give up ice climbing.

“A lot of people, I think, would have something like this deter them from doing it,” Thompson said. “But it’s something I’m so passionate about and love that I think you truly can make it safe.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

the-year-in-music-2022:-it’s-‘harry’s-house,’-and-we’re-just-living-in-it
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

The Year in Music 2022: It’s ‘Harry’s House,’ and we’re just living in it

Columbia/Erskine This year we were all invited to Harry’s House — Harry Styles' house, that is. In addition to releasing a mega successful album, Harry made major moves in Hollywood, starring in two attention-grabbing films. His personal life also made headlines thanks to his much-discussed romance with Olivia Wilde. Here’s a look at some memorable moments from Harry’s year as it was: -- In April, Harry released “As It Was,” the first […]

todayDecember 29, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%