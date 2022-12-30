AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Idaho murders: 28-year-old man arrested in Pennsylvania

todayDecember 30, 2022

Background
share close
AD

(MONROE COUNTY, Pa.) — A 28-year-old man, Bryan Kohberger, was arrested Friday morning in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains in connection with the murders of four University of Idaho students, according to a criminal complaint.

Law enforcement sources told ABC News that authorities knew who they were looking for and had tracked Kohberger down to Pennsylvania. A SWAT team entered the location where he was staying in order to take him into custody.

He was arrested on a warrant for first-degree murder issued by Idaho authorities, according to the complaint. Kohberger appeared before a judge Friday morning.

Moscow police officers, members of Idaho State Police, Moscow city leaders and University of Idaho officials will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. local time Friday.

It’s been over six weeks since roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle, as well as Kernodle’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, were all stabbed to death in the girls’ off-campus house in the early hours of Nov. 13.

Two other roommates — who police said are not suspects — survived and likely slept through the murders, according to officials. The survivors were on the ground floor while the four victims were on the second and third floors.

Police have been urging the public to come forward with information.

“We just want this person found so bad,” Kristi Goncalves, mom of victim Kaylee Goncalves, told ABC News earlier this month.

“Where are you? Who are you?” she said.

It’s been weeks since police and city officials have gathered for a news conference, choosing instead to release small updates through social media. This new announcement comes as University of Idaho students are away from campus for winter break.

On Thursday, Moscow police said they were planning to send a cleaning crew on Friday to the murder scene. According to property managers, in the wake of the arrest, that planned cleaning has now been put on hold.

ABC News’ Luke Barr and Nick Cirone contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

washington,-dc,-records-back-to-back-years-with-200-murders-for-first-time-in-nearly-20-years
insert_link

National News

Washington, DC, records back-to-back years with 200 murders for first time in nearly 20 years

kali9/Getty Images (WASHINGTON) -- Washington, D.C., reached its 200th homicide for a second straight year when a man was shot and killed Thursday night in the northeast part of the city. According to the D.C. police union representing the Metropolitan Police Department, this is the first time since 2002 and 2003 that the city has experienced back-to-back years with more than 200 homicides. There were 226 homicides in 2021, 198 […]

todayDecember 30, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%