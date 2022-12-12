Iggy Pop announces US shows featuring Chad Smith, Duff McKagan & Andrew Watt Rock

Gari Garaialde/Redferns

Iggy Pop has announced a batch of U.S. tour dates in support of his upcoming album, Every Loser.

The four-show outing includes stops in Los Angeles on April 20 and 27, San Francisco on April 22 and Las Vegas on April 29. For the performances, the Godfather of Punk will be accompanied by a band dubbed The Losers, featuring Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan and Every Loser producer Andrew Watt on guitar.

For ticket info, visit IggyPop.com.

Every Loser will be released January 6, and includes the previously released singles “Frenzy” and “Strung Out Johnny.” Smith and McKagan both play on the record, as do Blink-182‘s Travis Barker, Jane’s Addiction‘s Dave Navarro and Eric Avery, Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard, ex-RHCP guitarist Josh Klinghoffer and late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Watt and Smith also toured together when they played in Eddie Vedder‘s solo band, The Earthlings.