AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Iggy Pop announces US shows featuring Chad Smith, Duff McKagan & Andrew Watt Rock

todayDecember 12, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Gari Garaialde/Redferns

Iggy Pop has announced a batch of U.S. tour dates in support of his upcoming album, Every Loser.

The four-show outing includes stops in Los Angeles on April 20 and 27, San Francisco on April 22 and Las Vegas on April 29. For the performances, the Godfather of Punk will be accompanied by a band dubbed The Losers, featuring Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan and Every Loser producer Andrew Watt on guitar.

For ticket info, visit IggyPop.com.

Every Loser will be released January 6, and includes the previously released singles “Frenzy” and “Strung Out Johnny.” Smith and McKagan both play on the record, as do Blink-182‘s Travis Barker, Jane’s Addiction‘s Dave Navarro and Eric Avery, Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard, ex-RHCP guitarist Josh Klinghoffer and late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Watt and Smith also toured together when they played in Eddie Vedder‘s solo band, The Earthlings.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

docuseries-on-soft-rock-coming-to-paramount+
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Docuseries on soft rock coming to Paramount+

Bobby Bank / Contributor A new docuseries on soft rock is set to hit Paramount+ in the new year. According to Variety, Sometimes When We Touch: The Reign, Ruin and Resurrection of Soft Rock will debut in the U.S. and Canada on January 3. The three-part series will feature interviews from a whole host of artists, including Sheryl Crow, The Police’s Stewart Copeland, Run DMC’s Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, Richard Marx, Earth, Wind & Fire's Verdine White and The Bangles' Susanna Hoffs, as well as actual soft […]

todayDecember 12, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%