AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Iggy Pop sets new ‘﻿Billboard’﻿ chart record with “Frenzy” single

todayDecember 8, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Gold Tooth Records/Atlantic Records

Iggy Pop is causing a “Frenzy” on the Billboard charts.

The Godfather of Punk’s latest single enters the Mainstream Rock Airplay tally this week at #38 and, in doing so, sets a new record for the longest gap between appearances on that particular ranking.

Pop last charted on Mainstream Rock Airplay in 1991 with his song “Candy,” a collaboration with Kate Pierson of The B-52‘s. It took him 31 years, nine months and two weeks to get back on the chart.

The previous high-water mark for longest gap in between Mainstream Rock Airplay appearances was actually just set earlier this year by Jeff Beck. The guitar virtuoso waited 28 years and four months in between charting in 1994 with a cover of Jimi Hendrix‘s “Manic Depression” with Seal and returning in 2022 with his guest spot on Ozzy Osbourne‘s “Patient Number 9.”

“Frenzy” is the lead single off Pop’s upcoming album, Every Loser, due out January 6. The Andrew Watt-produced record features Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan, Blink-182‘s Travis Barker, Jane’s Addiction‘s Dave Navarro and Eric Avery, Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard, ex-RHCP guitarist Josh Klinghoffer and late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

If Iggy is celebrating his Billboard achievement, it probably won’t be with his signature move. In a recent interview with NME, the 75-year-old rocker shares he’s now “too rickety” for stage dives.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

aerosmith-scraps-remainder-of-deuces-are-wild-las-vegas-residency-due-to-tyler’s-illness
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Aerosmith scraps remainder of Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas residency due to Tyler’s illness

Courtesy Live Nation Las Vegas Aerosmith has crapped out in Las Vegas. The band has canceled the remainder of their Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas residency — two shows, scheduled for Thursday night and this Sunday — due to frontman Steven Tyler's ongoing illness. "On the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out,” the band wrote on Instagram. Tickets will be refunded. The band had already scrapped the December 2 […]

todayDecember 8, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%