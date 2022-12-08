Iggy Pop sets new ‘﻿Billboard’﻿ chart record with “Frenzy” single

Gold Tooth Records/Atlantic Records

Iggy Pop is causing a “Frenzy” on the Billboard charts.

The Godfather of Punk’s latest single enters the Mainstream Rock Airplay tally this week at #38 and, in doing so, sets a new record for the longest gap between appearances on that particular ranking.

Pop last charted on Mainstream Rock Airplay in 1991 with his song “Candy,” a collaboration with Kate Pierson of The B-52‘s. It took him 31 years, nine months and two weeks to get back on the chart.

The previous high-water mark for longest gap in between Mainstream Rock Airplay appearances was actually just set earlier this year by Jeff Beck. The guitar virtuoso waited 28 years and four months in between charting in 1994 with a cover of Jimi Hendrix‘s “Manic Depression” with Seal and returning in 2022 with his guest spot on Ozzy Osbourne‘s “Patient Number 9.”

“Frenzy” is the lead single off Pop’s upcoming album, Every Loser, due out January 6. The Andrew Watt-produced record features Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan, Blink-182‘s Travis Barker, Jane’s Addiction‘s Dave Navarro and Eric Avery, Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard, ex-RHCP guitarist Josh Klinghoffer and late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

If Iggy is celebrating his Billboard achievement, it probably won’t be with his signature move. In a recent interview with NME, the 75-year-old rocker shares he’s now “too rickety” for stage dives.