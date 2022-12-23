In Brief: Charlbi Dean’s cause of death revealed, and more

Charlbi Dean‘s cause of death has been revealed. The Triangle of Sadness actress, who died at age 32 in August, died of bacterial sepsis, a spokesperson for the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. The spokesperson added that the sepsis was “complicating asplenia,” which is the absence of a spleen, due to “remote blunt force trauma to [her] torso.” Dean’s death was ruled an accident…

Fans of Showtime’s Yellowjackets got a first glimpse at adult Van, portrayed by Lauren Ambrose. Photos from the upcoming sophomore season, obtained by Entertainment Weekly, show Van working at what looks like an art shop and bearing the scars from a vicious wolf attack. Season 2 of Yellowjackets, which also stars Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis and Tawny Cypress, is set to premiere in March 2023…

Glee alums Lea Michele and Darren Criss are reuniting for an episode of Apple TV+’s Carpool Karaoke: The Series. In a sneak peek of the episode, the two take turns singing Christmas tunes from their respective holiday albums, including Michele’s “Christmas in New York” and Criss’ “Christmas Dance.” ﻿Carpool Karaoke: The Series ﻿ is streaming now on Apple TV+…