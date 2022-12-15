AD
Entertainment News

In Brief: Tyler Perry goes to war with 'Six Triple Eight' for Netflix, and more

December 15, 2022

Tyler Perry has set his next feature film for Netflix about the 6888th battalion, the only all-black, all-female battalion in the World War II effort. Perry wrote the script for the project, titled Six Triple Eight, which is based on an article by Kevin M. Hymel published in WWII History Magazine by Sovereign Media. Six Triple Eight is Perry’s fourth film with the streamer, following A Fall From Grace, A Madea Homecoming, and most recently A Jazzman’s Blues

HBO Max has renewed Mindy Kaling‘s comedy series The Sex Lives of College Girls for a third season. The series follows Kimberly, Bela, Leighton and Whitney — played respectively by Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Renee Rapp and Alyah Chanelle Scott — four roommates who live out their hormone-fueled lives. Since its premiere on November 21, the show’s second season has been HBO Max’s top-rated original programs, according to the streamer. The final two episodes of season 2 launch Thursday…

Deadline reports Reese Witherspoon will executive produce and star in the half-hour comedy series All stars, coming to Amazon Prime Video. All Stars follows Witherspoon as a former cheerleader from Daytona Beach who “cons her way across the pond to teach cheerleading at a school in coastal England and has to show a ragtag group of students — and herself — how to be All Stars”…

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

