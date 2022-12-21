AD
Entertainment News

In Brief: Velma getting a 'Scooby-Doo' spin-off with Mindy Kaling, and more

December 21, 2022

Background
Jinkies! HBO Max has announced that the animated series Velma, a spinoff of the Scooby-Doo series, will debut on January 12. The animated series will be modern, adult-take on the classic show and follows the origin story of Velma Dinkley, the brainiac of the Mystery Inc. gang. Mindy Kaling will voice Velma, with Constance Wu voicing Daphne, Sam Richardson voicing Shaggy, and Glenn Howerton voicing Fred…

Jason Ritter will appears in the upcoming season of Showtime’s Yellowjackets, in a guest star role for one episode, Variety reports. The role will see Ritter working alongside his wife Melanie Lynskey, who portrays Shauna in the series. Ritter is the latest edition to Season 2 along with Elijah Wood and Simone Kessell. Yellowjackets season 2 premieres March 24…

Hold on to your seats. Twisters, ﻿the sequel to the 1996 film ﻿Twister﻿, will spin into theaters on July 19, 2024, according to Variety. Lee Issac Chung is directing the disaster sequel. The original ﻿Twister ﻿film earned nearly $500 million globally…

General Hospital actress Sonya Eddy has died. She was 55. The news came Tuesday via actress Octavia Spencer who shared a headshot of Eddy in an Instagram post and wrote, “My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night. The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her.” No cause of death was revealed. Eddy has appeared in numerous television shows and films including Barbershop, Inspector Gadget, Daddy Daycare, Seven Pounds, and more…

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

