National News

Investigation underway after man dies in Connecticut jail

todayDecember 29, 2022

Background
amphotora/Getty Images

(SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn.) — The Connecticut Office of the Inspector General announced it is launching an investigation into the death of a man in police custody in South Windsor.

Kevin Doherty, 55, of Boston, was arrested by South Windsor police on Dec. 23 on family violence charges and was being held on $250,000 bond, according to the inspector general’s office.

In surveillance footage posted by the inspector general’s office, Doherty appears to stand up from his bed and is red in the face. He appears to get on the ground and lay on his side while he is shaking. Shortly after, he can be seen falling onto his back and lying still.

Dispatchers noticed Doherty “in apparent distress in the South Windsor Police Department holding facility” around 12:20 p.m. on Monday, according to the inspector general. Officers responded to the alert regarding Doherty’s condition and found him unresponsive.

They began CPR procedures and transported Doherty to Manchester Hospital where he was pronounced dead just over one hour later, according to officials.

The South Windsor Police Department is cooperating with the investigation, according to the office of the inspector general, and Police Chief Kristian Lindstrom has extended “thoughts and prayers to the Doherty family.”

The Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has yet to determine the manner of death.

The investigation, conducted by the Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection and the Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad, in conjunction with the office of the inspector general, is ongoing.

The South Windsor Police Department directed ABC News’ request for comment to the inspector general’s office.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

