AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Issa Rae talks life after ‘Insecure’

todayDecember 8, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Presley Ann/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Issa Rae‘s breakthrough series Insecure came to an end nearly a year ago, but she’s still hard at work, breaking barriers along the way. As The Hollywood Reporter‘s Equity in Entertainment honoree, she sat down with the publication to share some details about her life after the HBO show.

After six successful seasons, Issa says she “took time to decompress” — the whole month of January to be exact. She launched her Rap Sh!t this year, but with no role in the show, she says 2022 “has probably been the most relaxing — relaxing for my standards — year I’ve had in, like, 10 years.”

Rap Sh!t, she adds, allowed her the opportunity to sit in her behind-the-scenes role as creator and writer, which sees her “just sitting on my ass and watching people be great while eating all day.” Still, she felt the pressure to make sure that it was likable and completely different than Insecure.

Overall, the break post Insecure has given Issa the time to figure out “what I want my next three shows to be.”

“I realized that maybe I’m not that great at multitasking and I need to carve out time to be able to continue to create, because that’s what makes me the happiest,” she explains. “That’s what makes me the most excited.”

She’s also happy to see how far her Insecure cast has come in their individual careers. “It really does feel like, ‘Oh, we’re really out here winning,'” she says. “I’m just really proud to see what everybody else is gravitating toward and to see them killing it.

After landing roles on the upcoming films Barbie and Vengeance, Issa is looking for more ensemble work. She is also working toward getting a studio in South LA.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

vanessa-bell-calloway-dishes-on-new-supernatural-drama-‘wicked-city’
insert_link

Entertainment News

Vanessa Bell Calloway dishes on new supernatural drama ‘Wicked City’

The supernatural series Wicked City has arrived and things are bound to get witchy.  The new ALLBLK drama cast includes accomplished actress Vanessa Bell Calloway, who tells ABC Audio the series "is about these young urban witches in Atlanta, and they're trying to navigate their way through their lives and their careers."  "They're four witches that are really tight and then a fifth sister kind of joins the coven because she is sent there by […]

todayDecember 8, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%