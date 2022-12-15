AD
It’ll be “Officially Christmas” when Dan + Shay finally deliver their holiday album

todayDecember 15, 2022

ABC/Larry McCormack

This year, Dan + Shay threw a “Holiday Party,” but only after they’d taken time to “Pick Out a Christmas Tree.”

Those are just the two latest holiday tunes keeping with Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney‘s tradition of delivering a couple original yuletide jams every year. The happy surprise is, it won’t be too long before they have enough tracks for their own seasonal record.

“We’ve written several, you know, original Christmas songs, right, you know, as of now,” Shay reflects. “And it’s kind of crazy because that is a daunting task because everything’s been written.”

“I mean, you have all these classics and we’re excited to have that moment to be able to finally put together a full Christmas album, because we have the songs now,” he adds.

Shay figures the only thing missing may be a few tried-and-true favorites.

“You obviously have to record some of the classics, as well,” he points out. “And we have a couple of those, as well. I think the first one we ever did as far as a cover, Christmas cover, was ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,’ which is one of our favorite songs of all time.”

Dan + Shay’s version of the Judy Garland classic dates all the way back to 2013, with “Christmas Isn’t Christmas” and “Take Me Home for Christmas” following in 2020, before “Officially Christmas” arrived last year.

While Shay agrees Dan + Shay’s holiday album is “in the works at some point,” he’s not revealing exactly when that might be. These days, the duo’s busy writing and recording their follow-up to 2021’s Good Things, as Shay and wife Hannah await the birth of their third son in the new year. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

