“It’s time to face the music”: New trailer for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ teases tears, laughs and goodbyes

At the comic con CCXP22 in São Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, Marvel Studios debuted the trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Set to Spacehog‘s ’90s hit “In The Meantime,” the sneak peek of James Gunn‘s third and final Guardians film starts on a lighthearted note, with Chris Pratt‘s Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Dave Bautista‘s Drax, Pom Klementieff‘s Mantis, Karen Gillan‘s Nebula, and of course Rocket (Bradley Cooper) and Groot (Vin Diesel) returning to some alternate earth.

After Drax characteristically doesn’t play nice with a little lemur-human girl, things take a turn for the ominous. “Next summer it’s time to face the music,” a title card reads.

“We have been running our whole lives,” Quill says, apparently taking a stand.

“Pete, I’m done running,” an emotional and seemingly injured Rocket says. “We’ll all fly away together, one last time, into the forever and beautiful sky.”

Along the way, we catch glimpses of the team — including Zoe Saldaña‘s no-longer-missing Gamora — carrying an injured Drax and Quill helping a limping Gamora.

The trailer also shows Quill screaming in grief in an operating room, and Rocket finally embracing another of his kind — a seal that, like him, was apparently experimented upon. We also see the first glimpse of Will Poulter as the “perfect man”-turned Guardians hunter Adam Warlock smashing Nebula’s face.

However, the Guardians aren’t going down without a fight: One image shows Star-Lord shooting back to back with Groot, who’s firing guns from multiple arms he’s sprouted out of his body.

“We are Groot,” he says in a callback to his final words in the 2015 original.

The Marvel Studios film hits theaters May 5, 2023.

