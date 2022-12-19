AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Jada Pinkett Smith reunites with ‘A Different World’ cast on ‘Red Table Talk’

todayDecember 19, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Rich Laru

If you want exclusive behind-the-scenes stories about the ’90s sitcom A Different World, you should probably tune into Red Table Talk. This week’s episode features Jada Pinkett Smith as she reunites with her former co-stars from the show. They talk about Jada’s favorite episode, why Jasmine Guy put in her two weeks’ notice during season 1 and more.

Making an appearance are Jasmine, Kadeem Hardison, Dawnn Lewis, Darryl M. Bell, Charnele Brown, Cree Summer, Glynn Turman, Ajai Sanders and Karen Malina WhiteDebbie Allen, who produced and directed the sitcom, also joins the Different World cast, while Marisa Tomei and Patti LaBelle deliver virtual messages to the table.

The special RTT episode comes 35 years after A Different World‘s premiere. It is now streaming on Facebook Watch.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

gwen-stefani-teases-whether-no-doubt-will-reunite-in-2023,-reveals-her-strangest-holiday-tradition
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Gwen Stefani teases whether No Doubt will reunite in 2023, reveals her strangest holiday tradition

Gwen Stefani hinted she has a big 2023 in store, and plans might include a reunion with her old band, No Doubt. Speaking to WSJ. Magazine, the singer was asked, "What are the odds of a No Doubt reunion?" She responded, "What are the odds of anything?" She touched on the demand for '90s nostalgia, which other music acts have taken advantage of. She referenced the successful ﻿Blink-182 ﻿reunion, saying, "[They] did an eight-month tour that sold out […]

todayDecember 19, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%