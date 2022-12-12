AD
Entertainment News

James Cameron will miss ‘Avatar’ sequel premiere after positive COVID test

todayDecember 12, 2022

Background
Walt Disney Pictures

James Cameron has been just about everywhere promoting his upcoming Avatar: The Way of Water, and it seems it caught up with him: The Oscar-winning director has COVID.

The filmmaker first revealed his status on Saturday night, when he appeared virtually — instead of in person — at the opening for his Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County attraction Pressure: James Cameron into the Abyss.

The Hollywood Reporter noted Cameron’s COVID status will have him miss Monday night’s Hollywood premiere of the sequel, as well. A rep for Disney, ABC News’ parent company, which also owns Avatar-producer 20th Century Studios, noted, “Jim has COVID but is feeling fine” and said the filmmaker “tested positive as part of a routine testing cadence.”

The rest of the promotional tour will see Cameron checking in virtually, according to the rep.

Cameron appeared at the premiere of the film last week, along with its cast, in Tokyo and Seoul, and at its world premiere in London.

Avatar: The Way of Water splashes into theaters December 16.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

