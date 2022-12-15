AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Jane’s Addiction teases new music for 2023, possibly with guest guitarists

todayDecember 15, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Scott Legato/Getty Images

When Jane’s Addiction toured with The Smashing Pumpkins over the fall, guitarist Dave Navarro stayed home as he continued to feel the effects of long COVID. Queens of the Stone Age‘s Troy Van Leeuwen filled in for Navarro throughout the trek, while ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer and Daniel Ash of Bauhaus also helped out.

Since wrapping the tour in November, Jane’s has been working on new music to release in 2023. As frontman Perry Farrell tells Alternative Press, the collaboration with the guest guitarists may continue on from the live stage to the studio.

“I don’t know who will end up recording the guitar tracks,” Farrell says. “But I’d love to see Dave, Troy, Josh and Daniel contribute — all the guys on the tour that really stuck it out.”

Should Jane’s require his services again, Van Leeuwen is certainly up for it.

“There’s a connection there, and it’s a no-brainer,” Van Leeuwen says. “I’d like to see what they do with Dave, but if they have a plan, I’m going to show up when I can to be a part of it.”

While Navarro was absent from the tour, it did feature the return of founding bassist Eric Avery, who reunited with the band after leaving 12 years ago.

“That shared experience onstage is what makes me so excited about the future magic of this band,” says drummer Stephen Perkins. “When we get onstage, I feel like we’re 20 again. The only reason to do it again is to create new music, and now with Eric involved, we are all inspired again.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

mike-mills-&-peter-buck-turn-up-at-rem.-chronic-town-40th-anniversary-tribute-concert
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Mike Mills & Peter Buck turn up at R.E.M. Chronic Town 40th anniversary tribute concert

Tim Roney/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Fans who attended Wednesday night's concert celebrating the 40th anniversary of R.E.M.’s debut EP, Chronic Town, got quite the surprise. Consequence reports R.E.M.’s Mike Mills and Peter Buck made an appearance at the gig.  The show took place in R.E.M.’s hometown of Athens, Georgia, and while Mills and Buck were not initially on the bill, they wound up playing with the house band, which featured Black Crowes’ Rich Robinson and Sven Pipien, and Screaming Trees’ Barrett Martin. Songs played include “So. Central Rain” and “Fall […]

todayDecember 15, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%