Jane’s Addiction teases new music for 2023, possibly with guest guitarists

When Jane’s Addiction toured with The Smashing Pumpkins over the fall, guitarist Dave Navarro stayed home as he continued to feel the effects of long COVID. Queens of the Stone Age‘s Troy Van Leeuwen filled in for Navarro throughout the trek, while ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer and Daniel Ash of Bauhaus also helped out.

Since wrapping the tour in November, Jane’s has been working on new music to release in 2023. As frontman Perry Farrell tells Alternative Press, the collaboration with the guest guitarists may continue on from the live stage to the studio.

“I don’t know who will end up recording the guitar tracks,” Farrell says. “But I’d love to see Dave, Troy, Josh and Daniel contribute — all the guys on the tour that really stuck it out.”

Should Jane’s require his services again, Van Leeuwen is certainly up for it.

“There’s a connection there, and it’s a no-brainer,” Van Leeuwen says. “I’d like to see what they do with Dave, but if they have a plan, I’m going to show up when I can to be a part of it.”

While Navarro was absent from the tour, it did feature the return of founding bassist Eric Avery, who reunited with the band after leaving 12 years ago.

“That shared experience onstage is what makes me so excited about the future magic of this band,” says drummer Stephen Perkins. “When we get onstage, I feel like we’re 20 again. The only reason to do it again is to create new music, and now with Eric involved, we are all inspired again.”