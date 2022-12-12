AD
    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Janet Jackson to launch Together Again tour in 2023 with Ludacris

todayDecember 12, 2022

Janet Jackson made a special announcement Monday morning: she’s heading back out on tour.

Dubbed the Together Again tour, Janet also revealed she’s tapped rapper Ludacris to join the multidate trek as her special guest. Not only does this mark Janet’s first tour in four years, it’ll be her ninth overall. 

The tour launches Friday, April 14, at the Hard Rock Live Arena in Hollywood, Florida. From there, she will hit up major North American cities, such as Nashville, Toronto, Dallas, Phoenix, Portland, Baltimore and Milwaukee.

She’ll wrap the 33-date trek on Wednesday, June 21, at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

Janet began teasing the tour on Sunday when she took to Twitter and cryptically told fans to join her for a “special announcement” Monday morning. During the Instagram Live, she teased, “There will be new music.”

She also expressed how much she missed seeing her fans and how excited she is to be on the road again. “You guys have no idea, I’ve missed you so much, so much, and I can’t wait to be with you. I’m so excited,” she said.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 16, at 11 a.m. local venue time via Live Nation. However, Citi cardmembers will be able to access a special presale via citientertainment.com beginning Tuesday at 11 a.m. local venue time, which will run until Thursday, December 15, at 10 p.m. local venue time.

For a complete list of tour stops, head on over to Janet’s official website

Janet’s last tour was 2019’s brief 11-date concert tour titled Janet Jackson: A Special 30th Anniversary Celebration of Rhythm Nation.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

