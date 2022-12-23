AD
    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Janis Ian praises Violet Grohl’s performance of ‘At Seventeen’

todayDecember 23, 2022

Hiroyuki Ito/Getty Images

Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin are in the midst of their annual Hanukkah Sessions, performing songs by Jewish artists. One of those artists was Janis Ian, who was thoroughly impressed by the performance. 

The clip had Grohl on drums, Kurstin on keyboards and Dave’s daughter Violet Grohl singing Ian’s classic “At Seventeen.” Ian, who recently revealed she can no longer sing due to scarring on her vocal cords, loved hearing it. 

“This morning I woke up and thought ‘How strange. I’ll never be able to sing “At Seventeen” again.’ And I don’t mind admitting that it was really depressing,” she shared on Facebook. “But what better antidote could there be than to hear my work, 47 years after I wrote it, beautifully and sincerely sung by Violet Grohl?”

She added, “What a perfectly happy day this turned out to be. Thank you, Violet. Thank you, Dave. Thank you.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

