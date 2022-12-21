AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Jason Aldean’s “soaking in the memories” this season since his kids are “the perfect age”

todayDecember 21, 2022

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Connie Chornuk

It’s that time of year when Jason Aldean‘s officially slipping into full-time dad mode.

For him, the holiday season’s extra special because of his two youngest kids.

“Oh, it’s fun, you know?” he tells ABC Audio. “Memphis will be 5 and Navy‘s 3. She’s almost 4. So it’s like the perfect age for them, you know? And it’s really fun.”

“As a parent, you get excited about waking up, and watching them be excited and do all those things.”

When the Georgia native finally comes off the road for the year, he’s focused on making up for lost time.

“For us, it’s about just spending some family time,” Jason says. “We’re gone, I’m traveling a lot throughout the year. So holidays are a time where I try to be home and spend as much time with them as possible, and kind of soak in all those memories and things like that.”  

Jason doesn’t hit the road again until he heads to Scottsdale, Arizona, on February 9, but he is set to play New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash on CBS on December 31.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

bono-shares-how-his-parents-shaped-his-career
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Bono shares how his parents shaped his career

ABC/Paula Lobo While out promoting his new memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs One Story, Bono has been talking a lot about his dad and says it’s actually changed his feelings about his father. “I always loved my father,” the U2 frontman shared on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show with Sky. “But now, I’m starting to like him even more because his put-downs were funny and he was a funny man, and there was mischief in him.” He adds, […]

todayDecember 21, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%