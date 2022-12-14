AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Jay Leno opens up about his accident: “My face was on fire”

todayDecember 14, 2022

Background
share close
AD
CNBC

Former Tonight Show host Jay Leno continues to open up about the accident he experienced last month.

On Tuesday, he told People about the moment he was working underneath his 1907 white Model G steam car and unclogging a fuel line when he “got a face full of gasoline.”

“I knew how close I was to the pilot light and I thought, ‘Uh oh,'” he recalled thinking.

“It felt exactly like my face was on fire,” Leno described. “Maybe like the most intense sunburn you’ve ever had, that’d be fair to say.”

The comedian, 72, suffered “serious” burns to his face, hands and chest during the fire at his home garage in early November. After receiving hyperbaric oxygen therapy and undergoing skin graft surgery for the “significant” and “deep” second-degree burns, he was released from the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Days after he was released, Leno returned to the stage, performing at a comedy club in Hermosa Beach, California. He said he wouldn’t let the accident keep him from doing the things he enjoys.

“I’m sure I’ll continue to do the same stupid things I’ve always done,” he told the magazine. “Just maybe a little more carefully!”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

lady-gaga,-taylor-swift,-rihanna-get-critics-choice-awards-nominations-for-movie-songs
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Rihanna get Critics Choice Awards nominations for movie songs

Interscope Earlier this week, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Rihanna were nominated for the Golden Globes Award for Best Original Song. Their winning streak now continues with the news that they've all received Best Song nominations for the Critics Choice Awards. Gaga is nominated for "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick, while Rihanna is nominated for "Lift Me Up," from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Taylor is nominated for "Carolina," from Where […]

todayDecember 14, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%