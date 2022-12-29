AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Jelly Roll is adopting a low-tech lifestyle for the new year: “I’m going into 2023 without a phone”

todayDecember 29, 2022

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Anyone with a busy schedule — and a smartphone — can attest to how difficult it is to clear your mind and be present in the moment, and Jelly Roll is no exception.

But the rising country star is making a plan to combat distraction and added stress. He’s ditching his phone in 2023, with hopes of focusing more on the things that are going on around him.

“I’m going into 2023 without a phone,” he announced on Twitter. “I’ll hop on every now and then from the studio computer and say hello — but I’m going into 2023 with no phone. I want to be present in every situation and peaceful next year.”

It seems that it’s not the singer’s first time going low tech. “[The] last time I spent a year without a phone was incredible,” he added.

Jelly’s not the only star who has stepped away from his smartphone in service of his mental health. Brett Eldredge has been vocal about his decision to trade in his device for a flip phone for a while; during that time, he kept busy writing new music, and tapping into his artistic growth and identity.

“I recommend it to everybody,” Brett told People in 2019.

“I know it’s a commitment, but I was the guy that was on [my phone] all the time,” he added. “But I think I got to the point that I wanted to connect at such a deeper level, and I thought, ‘It’s gonna take a lot of self-awareness to do this.’ And that’s what I’ve done, and I really feel so much better.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

the-year-in-rock-2022:-maybe-the-﻿’strangest-thing’﻿-was-the-music-we-listened-to-along-the-way
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

The Year in Rock 2022: Maybe the ﻿’Strangest Thing’﻿ was the music we listened to along the way

The middle of the Venn diagram between Kate Bush and Metallica fans probably wasn't all that big at the beginning of 2022. By the end of the year, however, both the English art pop singer and the U.S. metal outfit shared one (stranger) thing in common. The popular Netflix sci-fi series ﻿Stranger Things﻿' fourth season made unexpected resurgent hits out of Bush's 1985 single "Running Up That Hill" and Metallica's 1986 thrasher […]

todayDecember 29, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%