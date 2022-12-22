Jelly Roll’s mom broke her ankle and missed his Nashville show, so now he’s bringing the concert to her

ABC

Family has always been important to rising star Jelly Roll, so after his mom suffered an injury and wasn’t able to make it to his recent headlining Bridgestone Arena show in Nashville, her son decided he had to do something to make it up to her.

As she continues to recuperate, Jelly says he’s bringing the party to his mom’s nursing home for a stripped-down set this week.

“My mother fell and broke her ankle right before the Nashville show…she’s been sad she missed the show,” the singer explained to his fans on Twitter. “So this week I’m going to the nursing home with the guitar and putting on a show.”

Jelly’s early-December Bridgestone date was more than just a show: It was a marquee, sold-out performance in the singer’s hometown, punctuating a career rise that the singer described to Billboard as a “Cinderella story.”

It was also a reflection on how far he’s come. Proceeds from that show went toward Jelly’s $250,000 donation to a new recording studio at the Davidson County Detention Center, the facility where he was incarcerated as a teen and where he first discovered his love of music.

Over the course of his short but impressive career, Jelly’s made it clear that family is priority number one. During an October show in Houston, the singer brought his wife Bunnie and daughter Bailee Ann to the stage, the latter of whom even performed a duet with her dad.

This fall, the singer also grieved the loss of two close family members: His wife’s mother, and his nephew, the latter of whom was shot and killed in Nashville.