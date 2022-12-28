AD
Jennifer Lopez shares glimpse into “hummingbird Christmas” with Ben Affleck

todayDecember 28, 2022

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez is sharing details about her first Christmas with her husband, Ben Affleck.

In her newsletter, On the JLo, the singer and actress, 53, shared how the holiday went with hers and Affleck’s blended family and this year’s Christmas theme.

“I’ve been hunkering down at home (and loving it) since I wrapped my last movie,” Lopez began. “I like to create a theme for every holiday. I wrote a song called ‘Hummingbird’ for my new album, This is Me… Now.”

She went on, “To me, hummingbirds are messengers of love. They’re very agile — can fly forward, backward, and up and down. They’re also the fastest bird but they always have time to stop, eat something sweet and smell the roses. I identify with them, but more than anything, whenever I see one, I feel like it’s a sign from God that everything is going to be OK.”

“So, I decided this year, that the hummingbird would be a perfect theme,” Lopez added. “We have blended families, doubled the people, doubled the fun, doubled the love, doubled the presents and tripled the chaos!! I wanted to have a tree in the house that was a hummingbird tree, reminding us that everything done in love and with love will always be OK.”

Lopez noted this was the first time in a while that she was able to get together with family and friends she hadn’t seen in so long.

Following their engagement and breakup in the early 2000s, Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in April in Las Vegas after rekindling their relationship following Lopez’s breakup with then-fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

