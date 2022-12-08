AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Jerrod Carmichael to host the 2023 Golden Globes

todayDecember 8, 2022

Background
share close
AD
NBC/Will Heath

Jerrod Carmichael has signed on to host the 2023 Golden Globes.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Thursday that the comedian will host the awards show ceremony, which will be held January 10 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

“We’re so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the historic 80th Golden Globe Awards,” HFPA President Helen Hoehne said in a statement. “His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live. Jerrod is the kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the awards season.”

Carmichael is best known for his sitcom The Carmichael Show and for his three HBO comedy specials — the most recent of which, 2022’s Rothaniel, featured him coming out as gay and won him an Emmy.

The nominations for the 2023 Golden Globes will be announced December 12 by father-daughter duo George Lopez and Mayan Lopez.

It was announced in September that the Golden Globes would be returning to television in 2023 after being sidelined this year due to allegations of racism within the HFPA.

The 2022 ceremony was held as a private event in January after NBC refused to air the awards show following a 2021 report from the Los Angeles Times that found there were no Black members in the HFPA, an 87-person group of international journalists who decide the nominees, as well as the winners.

The HFPA promised “transformational changes” to the organization in the wake of the controversy, vowing to boost minority membership and representation and to have more transparency within the organization.

The 80th annual Golden Globes will take place January 10 beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, airing live on NBC and streaming live on Peacock.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

metallica-earns-best-debut-on-‘﻿billboard’﻿-mainstream-rock-airplay-chart-in-over-15-years-with-“lux-aeterna”
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Metallica earns best debut on ‘﻿Billboard’﻿ Mainstream Rock Airplay chart in over 15 years with “Lux Æterna”

Blackened Recordings Metallica's new single, "Lux Æterna," has debuted at #2 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, the best start for any song on the ranking in over 15 years. The last track to bow that high on Mainstream Rock Airplay was Red Hot Chili Peppers' "Dani California," which also debuted at #2 back in 2006. With "Lux Æterna," Metallica now has 25 top-10 entries on Mainstream Rock Airplay, 10 […]

todayDecember 8, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%