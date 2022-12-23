AD
Buck Country Music News

Jimmie Allen shares a festive, from-home performance of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”

todayDecember 23, 2022

Jimmie Allen is sharing a festive performance to help fans get into the holiday spirit.

The singer posted video of his rendition of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” on social media this week, adding some soulful vocal flair to this beloved holiday classic. Jimmie also hinted that fans just might have a studio version of his cover in their stocking this year, too.

“Should I release this?” the singer wondered in the caption of his post.

Jimmie has yet to put out a full Christmas album, but in 2020, he lent his voice to “What Does Christmas Mean?” alongside Louis York and The Shindellas. The following year, the three acts performed their holiday song on ABC’s CMA Country Christmas.

In non-Christmas news, Jimmie recently celebrated his latest number-one hit with “Down Home,” a deeply personal song he wrote about his late father.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

