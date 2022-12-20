AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

John Mayer to appear on ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast, angering Taylor Swift fans

todayDecember 20, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Steve Jennings/WireImage

John Mayer is going to appear on the Call Her Daddy podcast on Wednesday, and by the various excerpts posted on Instagram, it seems like he’s about to get real.

In one excerpt from the interview, John tells host Alex Cooper, “It’s really scary to come off of that loop, when you’re in a news cycle, news cycle, news cycle.” In another, Cooper asks, “How did you make that decision?” To which he replies, “It was made for me. By my actions.”

In yet another excerpt, Cooper tells John, “You f**ked up in your 20s.” He responds, “A lot of the s**t that I did in my 20s was an attempt to reset the misunderstanding and I made it worse.” 

It’s not clear which misunderstanding he’s referring to, but he adds, “In those moments, I would have traded every song I was going write to stop this feeling. No doubt about it … I would’ve said, ‘Take all the songs I’ll ever write — just stop this feeling from happening right now!'” 

Of course, all these excerpts are taken out of context, so it’s impossible to know what John is talking about, but Taylor Swift fans — who are apparently still upset that John allegedly dated Taylor when she was 19 and he was 32 — have flooded the comments section.

“When Taylor said speak now, she didn’t mean you,” one wrote. Another wrote “‘Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve‘ on repeat Wednesday” — referring to a Taylor song that fans think is about how she regrets dating John. Yet another fan wrote, “If he doesn’t publicly apologize, we riot at dawn.”

A few others pushed back, with one writing, “She made a decision to date him as an adult that she regrets. Big whoop. She needs to move TF on.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

paul-stanley,-robin-zander-&-more-play-criss-angel’s-birthday-benefit-concert
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Paul Stanley, Robin Zander & more play Criss Angel’s birthday benefit concert

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Some big-name rock stars came out in Las Vegas Monday to help magician Criss Angel celebrate his 55th birthday — and it was all for a good cause. Blabbermouth reports that KISS’ Paul Stanley, Cheap Trick’s Robin Zander and Skid Row’s Sebastian Bach played the bash at the House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay, along with Lita Ford, Kip Winger, RATT’s Stephen Percy and Faster Pussycat’s Taime Downe. The birthday bash was actually a benefit concert to raise money for Angel’s Johnny Crisstopher Charitable Foundation, which […]

todayDecember 20, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%